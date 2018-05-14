Carter County officials identify dog attack victim

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
The family of Marty White said he remains unconscious after suffering a massive stroke as a result of the beating he received on May 8.More >>
The family of Marty White said he remains unconscious after suffering a massive stroke as a result of the beating he received on May 8.More >>
James Fagan's state championship football ring was stolen 25 years ago.More >>
James Fagan's state championship football ring was stolen 25 years ago.More >>
Ada City Schools are about to implement new learning techniques for elementary students that will help prepare them for the future.More >>
Ada City Schools are about to implement new learning techniques for elementary students that will help prepare them for the future.More >>
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris SAID the body was found Tuesday near Longtown.More >>
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris SAID the body was found Tuesday near Longtown.More >>
Democrats tapped former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez to take on Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November.More >>
Democrats tapped former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez to take on Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November.More >>
"It's us and a Mexican bull for 60 seconds, and there's no whistles... nobody to say 'stop,'" said bullfighter Tate Rhodes.More >>
"It's us and a Mexican bull for 60 seconds, and there's no whistles... nobody to say 'stop,'" said bullfighter Tate Rhodes.More >>
"It's bad," said neighbor Perry Dunn. "You can't replace this stuff, and they have three kids, and they lost everything."More >>
"It's bad," said neighbor Perry Dunn. "You can't replace this stuff, and they have three kids, and they lost everything."More >>
The county's three biggest governmental agencies have now approved the Grayson County Thoroughfare Plan.More >>
The county's three biggest governmental agencies have now approved the Grayson County Thoroughfare Plan.More >>
Trooper Billy Young, Trooper Houston "Pappy" Summers, and 2nd Lt. James Pat Grimes were killed in Caddo on May 26, 1978 by two escaped inmates.More >>
Trooper Billy Young, Trooper Houston "Pappy" Summers, and 2nd Lt. James Pat Grimes were killed in Caddo on May 26, 1978 by two escaped inmates.More >>
Work is underway on a new Starbucks restaurant across from Texoma Medical Center.More >>
Work is underway on a new Starbucks restaurant across from Texoma Medical Center.More >>