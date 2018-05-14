Copy-Texas News Minute

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Early voting has begun for the 30-plus races across Texas where no candidate captured 50 percent of the votes cast in crowded fields during the March 6 primary _ forcing runoff races. Democratic gubernatorial candidates Lupe Valdez and Andrew White are competing for the right to face Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November. In 17 U.S. House districts, meanwhile, the top-two March finishers are on the ballot again. Early voting ends Friday, ahead of Election Day on May 22.

HOUSTON (AP) - A 36-year-old San Antonio man set for execution this week for a robbery-slaying more than 14 years ago has lost an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Attorneys for Juan Castillo argued his due process rights were violated because of false testimony from a jail inmate who said Castillo, while locked up awaiting trial, told him about killing 19-year-old Tommy Garcia Jr.

DALLAS (AP) - The abstract painting of a lighthouse caught the eye of Dallas Museum of Art curator Sue Canterbury as she visited a private collector about five years ago. Struggling to identify the artist, she walked up to the work and looked at the signature. She says she had the same reaction others do when she mentions the artist now: "Ida O'Keeffe?" Canterbury has spent the ensuing years tracking down the works of renowned artist Georgia O'Keeffe's sister Ida Ten Eyck O'Keeffe for an exhibit.

DALLAS (AP) - Some passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight from Denver suffered minor injuries when the plane appeared to suddenly lose cabin pressure as it neared Dallas. Flight 861 had 120 people on board Saturday night when oxygen masks deployed and the pilots declared an emergency as the plane approached Dallas Love Field. Southwest said Monday that the flight crew reduced altitude but that the cabin did not depressurize. Paramedics treated four people for ear pain.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.