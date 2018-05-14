New bridge will solve flooding problems on Carter County road

Work is underway on a Midway Road bridge to end concerns about flash flooding on the Carter County thoroughfare. (KTEN)

WILSON, Okla. -- Carter County Commissioners say a low water crossing on Midway Road in Wilson has been a headache for drivers for decades.

When flash flooding hits the community 14 miles west of Ardmore, the safety of motorists is in jeopardy.

"The old saying is, 'Turn around, don't drown,'" said District 3 Commissioner Jerry Alvord. "Everybody, for convenience reasons: 'Well, it doesn't look too deep, I'll just give it a try,' and we've had problems in the past."

Alvord said those problems will be a thing of the past later this summer when the county completes a new $1.3 million bridge project. He said it has been in the works for the past five years, and is a much better option.

"We've had problems maintaining it through taxpayer dollars trying to keep it to a safe fashion," Alvord said. "This is going to alleviate all those problems for a very, very long time."

He said the bridge will not only take care of flooding problems, but overall driver safety as well.

"This is going to be a real plus, because it's going to straighten our road so that at least we have a line of sight so that there are no blind corners."

With a lot of the county's projects being shut down due to the state's budget problems, Alvord said this one is very meaningful.

"A lot of our larger projects have gotten shut down, but we were lucky to get this one through," he said. "We're just proud that this is going to get finished."