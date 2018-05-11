Oklahoma governor vetoes no-permit gun law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has vetoed legislation authorizing adults to carry handguns without a permit.

Fallin vetoed the bill after state law enforcement authorities, including Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Rick Adams, said it could erode public safety.

The National Rifle Association supported the bill's passage and had urged Fallin to sign it.

The bill is similar to so-called "constitutional carry" legislation adopted in a dozen other states. It would have authorized people 21 and older and military personnel who are at least 18 to legally carry a handgun, either openly or concealed, without a state-issued license or permit.

The state currently requires a license to carry a handgun openly or concealed. Law enforcement officials say the measure eliminates firearms training and extensive background checks for applicants.

