Van Alstyne's new mayor takes office - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Van Alstyne's new mayor takes office

Van Alstyne Mayor Steve Riley. (KTEN) Van Alstyne Mayor Steve Riley. (KTEN)

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- Steve Riley was sworn in as Van Alstyne's new mayor on Friday evening.

Riley won the May 5 election against two opponents.

The mayor's seat became vacant after former Van Alstyne Mayor Larry Cooper resigned in February.

Three new City Council members were also sworn in on Friday.

