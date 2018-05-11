New signals light up dangerous Bryan County intersection

The intersection of Silo Road and U.S. 70 has been the scene of many accidents. (KTEN)

A worker aims the new signal light at U.S. 70 and Silo Road near Durant. (KTEN)

BRYANT COUNTY, Okla. -- Get ready to hit the brakes.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation just installed a new traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Silo Road just west of Durant.

They've been working on getting a signal at this dangerous intersection for nearly two years after a number of accidents.

District 1 County Commissioner Ron Boyer said the crossing has been averaging an accident about every month-and-a-half.

"People at the school and people that are out in the community have been asking for this," he said. "I'm glad we were able to push it down. Even with the budget problems, we were able to still get it through."

The price tag for the new signal was $325,000. The county paid $70,000; the rest came from ODOT.