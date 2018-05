Agents wounded, suspect dead, fire burns in Talihina

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an armed suspect fired on law enforcement officers serving a warrant in downtown Talihina. (KHBS/KHOG via CNN)

Firefighters work to contain the blaze consuming historic buildings in downtown Talihina, Oklahoma. (KHBS/KHOG via CNN)

At least two buildings were destroyed by fire in downtown Talihina, Oklahoma. (KHBS/KHOG via CNN)

TALIHINA, Okla. (AP) -- Four Oklahoma troopers were struck by gunfire or shrapnel while serving a warrant early Friday at a man's home that may have been booby-trapped to spark a large fire, authorities said.

The blaze has consumed several buildings in downtown Talihina, a town of about 1,100 people that's about 90 miles northeast of Durant.

The suspect was shot and has been pronounced dead, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Paul Timmons said. The four troopers are expected to recover.

Local authorities had requested help from state troopers to execute a drug-related warrant because the man had a "violent criminal history," Timmons said.

"As soon as they made entry, they were met by gunfire," Timmons said.

He said authorities are "fairly certain" the man had surveillance cameras set up.

A fifth trooper who was wearing a protective vest was also struck in the chest area by gunfire, but escaped any injury because of the vest, Timmons said.

Authorities don't yet know what caused the fire, but Timmons said the blaze broke out instantly after the law enforcement officers tried to execute the warrant.

"Right now we suspect that the building may have been booby-trapped with some type of explosive device that maybe started the fire," Timmons said.

Firefighters were still working at midday Friday to contain the blaze.

Talihina Police Chief Rodney Faulkenberry said two historic buildings at the corner of Dallas and Second streets were destroyed.

"They've probably been here for 100 years," he told reporters. "Citizens of Talihina will bounce back; we'll clean up, we'll rebuild."

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced that Dallas Street would remain closed to traffic through Monday.

Closer look at the fire damage.l in Talihina. Barely a frame left @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/R5jKch98vg — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) May 11, 2018

KTEN.com editor Walt Zwirko in Denison, Texas, contributed to this report.

