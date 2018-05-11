Cigarette blamed for fire at Sherman storage center

Dozens of units were damaged by smoke and flames at the Devon Self-Storage facility on Loy Lake Road in Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Damage is estimated at $500,000 after fire broke out in a Sherman self-storage facility Thursday night.

Firefighters were summoned to Devon Self-Storage at 1720 Loy Lake Road around 8:45 p.m. The Sherman fire marshal said the fire started in a central unit and spread out from there. It was ignited by a lit cigarette.

About a dozen storage units were damaged by flames; an additional 55 units suffered smoke damage.

The fire was under control about 15 minutes after help arrived. No one was hurt.

Firefighters from Pottsboro, Whitesboro and Denison provided assistance.