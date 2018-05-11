Suspect in custody after shooting at LA-area school - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Suspect in custody after shooting at LA-area school

Deputies outside Highland High School in Palmdale, California. (CNN) Deputies outside Highland High School in Palmdale, California. (CNN)

PALMDALE, Calif. -- Officials said one suspect was in custody Friday morning after a person was shot and wounded at Highland High School in this community about 35 miles north of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that there was one victim who was shot in the arm. That person was reported to be hospitalized in stable condition.

Officials said one "subject" was detained in connection with the shooting and a weapon had been recovered.

The sheriff's department tweeted that deputies were also responding to a report of shots fired near a Palmdale elementary school six miles east of the high school campus.

Officials searched that campus and found no evidence of a crime.

Google Maps Street View file photo of Highland High School:

