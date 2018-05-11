Suspect in custody after shooting at LA-area school

PALMDALE, Calif. -- Officials said one suspect was in custody Friday morning after a person was shot and wounded at Highland High School in this community about 35 miles north of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that there was one victim who was shot in the arm. That person was reported to be hospitalized in stable condition.

Officials said one "subject" was detained in connection with the shooting and a weapon had been recovered.

Update Regarding Highland High School in Palmdale:



1 victim shot in the arm at Highland High School. At local hospital now. stable condition.



1 Firearm recovered.



1 Subject detained, and is a Male Hispanic Juvenile. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

The sheriff's department tweeted that deputies were also responding to a report of shots fired near a Palmdale elementary school six miles east of the high school campus.

Update: Abt 0730 am. Call of shots heard near Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD deputies on scene. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

Officials searched that campus and found no evidence of a crime.

Update regarding Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale: Deputies have searched the campus. School is clear. So far, no evidence of crime. Investigation still ongoing — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

Google Maps Street View file photo of Highland High School: