Recall concerns: Is your vehicle safe?

Millions of cars drive on American roads and highways every day. But a new report shows more than 57 million of them have recalls -- ranging from necessary inspections to defects that could lead to serious or even deadly issues.

The study done by Carfax shows that one in four vehicles on the road has an open recall.

Texas has the highest percentage of open recalls in the nation -- 25.9 percent of vehicles on the road. Oklahoma isn't far behind with 23.2 percent.

During an informal survey in the parking lot at Sherman Town Center, we used the MyCarfax app to scan license plate numbers for cars and trucks that were subject to a recall. We found many motorists who had no idea they needed to take their vehicles in for inspection or repair.

Some were not aware if they had received a recall notice.

"I might have gotten it in the mail, but just never looked at it,” one driver told us.

Others said they were aware of a recall notice, but never found the time to take their car to the dealer.

Steve Garner with Holiday Ford in Whitesboro said a recall repair can usually be done quickly, and as long as you schedule an appointment, most people can be in and out that same day.

"Another thing is, a good percentage of recalls is just an inspection, which sometimes can take less than an hour,” Garner said.

Another reason some people procrastinate about recalls is concern about how much any repair will cost. But Garner said all recalls are covered under the manufacturer's warranty.

“So there is no charge to the customer for anything that’s done pertaining to the recall," he said.

If you get a recall notice, check it for one important character.

"If it has an 'S' in the recall, you’ve got to get it taken care of. It’s a safety recall," Garner said. "Whether you think you’ve got the time or not, please call the dealer, because it may not be as big of a hassle as you think. We’re going to walk you right through the process and make it easy."

Some recalls expire after a certain date or mileage milestone, so it's always best to carve out the necessary time to protect your automotive investment.

"It's so much easier and so much safer, so much better for the consumer to get those recalls addressed before they have a problem,” Garner said.

To check and see if you have a recall on your vehicle you can use the free MyCarfax app, available for Android and Apple devices.

You can also visit SaferCar.gov to search for recall information by entering your vehicle's VIN number.