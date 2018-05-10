Easing the suffering through Texoma allergy season

DENISON, Texas -- Texoma's warm, windy spring weather comes with a downside: Allergy season.

"With those southerly winds we have in our forecast, it really ramps up allergy season here," KTEN meteorologist Alana Cameron said.

Travis Garrett, a pharmacist at Parks Drug in Denison, said this year might be worse than last year for allergy sufferers based upon the number of customers he's seen.

"Allergy season is quite bad right now," Garrett said. "We do have all the counts at a high level, including grass, weeds, trees, and mold."

So how can you stop the sniffling, sneezing and red eyes that come this time of year?

"If you know you have seasonal allergies, it's always a good thing to go ahead and start taking one of the longer-acting [medications] -- the Claritin, Zyrtec, those kind of things -- to help prevent the allergies from becoming severe or moving into a cold or something like that," Garrett said.

The pharmacist noted that over-the-counter cures can be just as effective as prescription drugs. And if you're suffering now, it might be time to buckle up.

"We still have those winds that are coming in that will make allergens pretty bad for quite some time," Cameron said, adding that some rain in the forecast could bring down the pollen levels -- at least temporarily.