Denison retailer gifts $50,000 to elementary school

DENISON, Texas -- Students and staff at Lamar Elementary School got a very special surprise on Wednesday -- a $50,000 donation from Dollar General Stores.

"I thought this was going to be a sweet little gift for something," said Principal Janet Mobley. "Then when i opened that check and saw $50,000, there were no words."

The donation was made through the Tennessee-based retailer's Reading Revolution program.

"In the stores we collect money to help people learn to read," explained Dollar General Denison store manager Rocky Moon. "If you're in the top 10 stores in the nation -- that's out of 14,000 stores -- you get $10,000 you get to donate to your community."

Moon holds the company record for being in the top 10 the most times, and has already donated $60,000 to the community in the past few years.

"Due to the Dollar General reading literacy program, they were kind enough to give me another $50,000 to donate to the school of my choice.," Moon said.

He choose Lamar Elementary, which plans to use the money to buy books and computers for the school's library to help students improve their reading and learning skills.

"Oh my goodness, the sky's the limit!" Mobley said. "We've never had a budget like that for literacy before, so I'm anxious to get with a team of teachers and spend the money to help our kids, literacy tools. We're just excited."

Moon said seeing the school's reaction to the donation made his day.

"It brings tears to your eyes to be able to help someone like that," he said.