Choctaw Nation selected for drone test program

The Choctaw Nation will be part of a drone test program. (NBC News)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -- The Choctaw Nation is among 10 locations identified by federal transportation officials Wednesday which will take part in a test program aimed at increasing government and commercial use of unmanned aircraft.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the winners for the three-year drone program where states, local communities and tribes can devise their own trials.

The Choctaw Nation said its proposal "focuses on agricultural, public safety and infrastructure inspections." The tribe is working with CNN and the Green Valley Farms Living Laboratory to mount "an aggressive 90-day schedule" for data-gathering operations that are expected to have wide applications.

Other sites are located in California, Nevada, North Dakota, North Carolina, Kansas, Alaska, Virginia, Tennessee and Florida. Transportation officials say 149 applications were received.

President Donald Trump signed a directive last year to establish the "innovation zones" that allow exemptions to some drone regulations, such as flying over people, nighttime flights and flights where the aircraft can't be seen by the operator.

The unmanned aircraft industry has pushed for relaxed restrictions. Officials say current regulations have limited drone use, forcing companies to test overseas.

