Sherman police arrest bogus bill suspect

Sherman police said an armed man passed counterfeit cash at the Easton Parc apartments. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A man accused of pulling a knife out on a woman after giving her fake money has been taken into custody.

Jesse Hill was arrested early Wednesday morning for aggravated robbery.

It was April 29 when Sherman police said Hill approached a woman for change of a counterfeit $100 bill at the Easton Parc apartments. When she confronted him, he allegedly threatened her with a knife and fled.

Hill's bond has not yet been set.