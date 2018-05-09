One dead, two hurt in accident near Madill

MADILL, Okla. -- One person was killed and two others were seriously hurt Wednesday in an accident on the outskirts of Madill.

Troopers said a sedan crossed the center line of the four-lane highway and collided head-on with an 18-wheeler just before noon on U.S. 70 in front of Oakview Baptist Church.

Two of the victims -- driver John Gladden of Albany, Oklahoma, and passenger Amber Worchester of Kingston -- were airlifted to a hospital in Plano, Texas, in critical condition.

Another passenger, 48-year-old Gwen Rose of Kingston, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

U.S. 70 was closed for almost three hours as the wreckage was cleared.

There was another accident along the same stretch of U.S. 70 less than two weeks ago, when a truck hit two cars parked in the driveway of a home. No one was seriously hurt in that incident.