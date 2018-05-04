Posted 5/4/2018

KTEN-TV, the NBC (10.1), ABC (10.3) and The CW (10.2) affiliates serving the Sherman/Ada/Ardmore region (market 160) is looking for an Anchor/Reporter/Producer.

The successful candidate will produce and anchor assigned newscasts. This person needs to be a good storyteller with excellent communications skills. They are journalists first, involved in fact-gathering and breaking of unique local content on a daily basis.

The successful candidate will be able to shoot and edit video. The ideal candidate must also be proficient in social media and digital communications. Community involvement and the ability to cultivate good relationships is critical.

The successful candidate will work in the shadows of Markets 5 (Dallas), 41 (Oklahoma City), and 58 (Tulsa). KTEN-TV is an equal opportunity employer.

College degree or equivalent required. Some reporter and anchoring preferred, but not required.

Send resume, cover letter and available links to:

Mark Farrell

News Director

10 Highpoint Circle

Denison, TX 75020

mfarrell@kten.com

No phone calls.