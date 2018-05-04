Account Executive

Trace Rossi's biggest prerogative is helping his community grow. Be it from the work he does with all the chambers of commerce, the Goodwill, charity events, or public boards, he wants to make his community a better place.

When he meets with you, he won’t come with anything pre-made because he believes a pre-made package is selling what he needs rather than what the client needs. He will sit down with you and come up with a marketing plan and walk you through his reasoning.

Whether a Fortune 500 company or a mom & pop shop, he will work with you to find the best marketing campaign that you are comfortable with to fit your budget.

Contact Trace today by calling 903-548-4001 or email trossi@kten.com.