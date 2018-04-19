Account Executive

Dee Dee Rogers is a 1992 graduate of Antlers High School and attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Dee Dee joined the KTEN team in May of 2014. She takes her time in getting to know the needs of her clients and what drives their business.

Dee Dee is a member of the Durant Education and Service Sorority and attends Fusion Bible Church.

She and her husband Roland make their home in Durant with their beloved Jack Russell Spot.