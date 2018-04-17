Eating Healthy Just Got Easy

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
SHERMAN, TX-- Summer is approaching that means it’s almost bikini season time! Your diet is the most important part of getting into shape and it’s also the hardest. That’s why the Green Market Café has put a fun, unique twist to clean eating. The Chef’s at this café have carefully crafted a list of homemade family recipe’s that won’t leave you feeling guilty. They have everything from vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options. They o...More >>
"It looked like it was a war zone," said Caleb Christian, assistant chief of the Stonewall Volunteer Fire Department.More >>
Tuesday is tax day -- the final day to file your federal income tax returns.More >>
The man who robbed a Dollar General store in Marietta, Oklahoma, on Sunday morning may also be responsible for holdups in Gainesville, Texas.More >>
Zaiqery Phillips, 23, was arrested Saturday on 9th Avenue Northeast.More >>
"I actually cried tears of joy," said Shooting Sports competitor Cassidy Allen. "I was really excited, because I've been waiting for this moment."More >>
Troopers said the driver had the "odor of alcohol" after the all-terrain vehicle flipped over Sunday night.More >>
