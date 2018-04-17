Eating Healthy Just Got Easy

SHERMAN, TX-- Summer is approaching that means it’s almost bikini season time! Your diet is the most important part of getting into shape and it’s also the hardest. That’s why the Green Market Café has put a fun, unique twist to clean eating. The Chef’s at this café have carefully crafted a list of homemade family recipe’s that won’t leave you feeling guilty.

They have everything from vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options. They offer a wide variety of healthy breakfast, healthy grilling, smart snack ideas, and a great salad and hot bar. Each day is something different. They have Italian day, Mexican food day, and world food day where you can choose anything you want from all types of cultures. And if you’re not liking what they have to offer for that day, don’t worry. Green Market has a set menu they keep out. On that menu you can choose from a wide selection of sandwiches (hot or cold), smoothies, and protein shakes.

The options are endless and the quality is fresh, natural and nothing but healthy. Come check it out for yourself. They are open 7 days a week, M-F, 9-8 Sat, 9-7 Sun, 10-6 and be sure to check out their menu of the day on their Facebook page. They are located at 1909 Texoma Pkwy, Ste 102, Sherman, Texas 75090.