Countdown to tax deadline: Are you ready?

DENISON, Texas -- Tuesday is tax day -- the final day to file your federal income tax returns.

Have you been procrastinating?

"Come in and see me or another tax preparer... do it online," urged Mary Walker, owner of Fast Tax Tax Service in Denison. "There are lots of programs online you can go to and just put them in that are safe and reliable."

Walker said her office has been in crunch mode the past few days, but you can still make the Tuesday deadline.

"People are coming in and they're like, 'Oh, I forgot... it went by so quick.' This year went very quickly because we did not start tax season until the end of January; you usually start on the 15th," she explained.

You can get free tax preparation help from the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (for people who make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and limited English speaking taxpayers) or from Tax Counseling for the Elderly, which helps anyone, but focuses on those 60 or older.

Organization is key to keeping your tax information in order. And if you've run out of time, you can always request an extension.

"You can call whoever you do your taxes with, or you can get it over the Internet, and you can get an extension and send that in," Walker said.

She adds that as long as you have all of your information for the year and a valid drivers license, you've got time. And if your income is less than $60,000, you can file for free online.

But even if you file an extension, you'll still have to estimate your taxes and make sure they are paid in full on April 17.

"So get busy, get things done, and don't put it off another day," Walker urged.