One suspect sought in three Texoma holdups

A surveillance photo (inset) of the suspect in the Sunday morning holdup of the Dollar General store in Marietta. (KTEN)

MARIETTA, Okla. -- Marietta police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General store on Sunday morning.

Investigators said the bandit approached the cashier with a can of chips in his hand.

"While at the register, he pulled a knife out of his pocket and pointed it towards the cashier,"said Marietta police Assistant Chief Toi Bone. "The cashier said she never saw the knife; the knife was seen in video footage."

The suspect fled with less than $100.

Marietta police issued a bulletin about the holdup... and that struck a chord with police in Gainesville, Texas -- 20 miles to the south. Investigators there believe the same man robbed both a CVS Phramacy and another Dollar General in that city.

"Lighthorse [police] have even gone through their video surveillance footage to see if the subject was at their store to help us with anything," Bone said, adding that they've already received several calls that are being followed up.

The suspect is described as tall, slender, and between 50 and 60 years old.

"I consider him armed -- he has a knife -- armed and dangerous," Bone said. "Just give him what he wants and we will attempt to identify him and get him caught."

Police encourage anyone who may have seen the suspect to call their local police agency.