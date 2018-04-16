Ardmore man faces rape charge - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Ardmore man faces rape charge

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Zaiqery Phillips (Photo: Carter County Sheriff's Office) Zaiqery Phillips (Photo: Carter County Sheriff's Office)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- An Ardmore man is behind bars, charged with first degree rape.

Zaiqery Phillips, 23, was arrested Saturday on 9th Avenue Northeast.

Police said they were first called to a home on I Street concerning a sexual assault.

Phillips is in the Carter County Jail.

