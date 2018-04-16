Taff Named SCAC Offensive Player of the Week

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Austin College baseball player Brett Taff has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office has announced.

Taff, a junior third baseman from Amarillo, batted .545 with a .661 on-base percentage and a robust 1.091 slugging percentage as the ‘Roos went 3-1 last week, including taking two out of three games in a crucial SCAC series against Southwestern. Taff belted two home runs, including a grand slam in the team’s 12-2 win over Southwestern on Saturday, and drove in 10 runs for the week while scoring nine more.

Taff also delivered on the mound on Sunday in his first start of the season, tossing 6.0 strong innings to earn his third victory of the year while striking out four batters in an 11-3 win over Southwestern.

