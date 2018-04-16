Fatal ATV crash in Pushmataha County - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Fatal ATV crash in Pushmataha County

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. -- A Dallas-area man died Sunday night in an all-terrain vehicle accident near Rattan, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said 57-year-old John Newton of Seagoville, Texas, was climbing a steep hill on private property when his ATV flipped over backwards and Newton was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trooper investigating the incident stated that the driver had an "odor of alcohol."

The Pushmataha County Sheriff's Office, Antlers EMS, and the Cloudy and Rattan fire departments also responded to the scene of the fatal accident. 

