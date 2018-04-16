Fatal ATV crash in Pushmataha County

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
"I actually cried tears of joy," said Shooting Sports competitor Cassidy Allen. "I was really excited, because I've been waiting for this moment."More >>
"I actually cried tears of joy," said Shooting Sports competitor Cassidy Allen. "I was really excited, because I've been waiting for this moment."More >>
Officials say wildfires have killed two people in western Oklahoma and continue to threaten that area and the western North Texas.More >>
Officials say wildfires have killed two people in western Oklahoma and continue to threaten that area and western North Texas.More >>
Troopers said the driver had the "odor of alcohol" after the all-terrain vehicle flipped over Sunday night.More >>
Troopers said the driver had the "odor of alcohol" after the all-terrain vehicle flipped over Sunday night.More >>
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said Sunday that the wildfire is threatening Martha, a town of about 150 people.More >>
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said Sunday that the wildfire is threatening Martha, a town of about 150 people.More >>
The Ardmore Chamber of Commerce gave residents a chance to meet their local businesses face-to-face at the city's convention center on Saturday.More >>
The Ardmore Chamber of Commerce gave residents a chance to meet their local businesses face-to-face at the city's convention center on Saturday.More >>
The state highway department introduced bluebonnets to Texas in the 1930s.More >>
The state highway department introduced bluebonnets to Texas in the 1930s.More >>