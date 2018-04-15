Wildfire evacuation order issued for tiny Oklahoma town

The town of Martha, Oklahoma, was evacuated as a wildfire spread. (Twitter/@__kaatiieee)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Residents have been ordered to evacuate from a small southwestern Oklahoma town due to a wildfire threat.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said Sunday that the wildfire is threatening Martha, a town of about 150 people that's roughly 120 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Authorities say another wildfire that began in Texas and spread to Oklahoma on Friday was still burning Sunday. Firefighters in both states are battling the blaze, which has scorched about 42 square miles of land.

The Oklahoma Forestry Services says more than 500 firefighters, air tankers and helicopters are working to suppress another wildfire in northwestern Oklahoma that has burned more than 375 square miles of land.

today, several families in Martha, OK lost everything they had. Keep them, the firefighters, and rain in your prayers. ?? pic.twitter.com/Nq77tjDike — kt ?? (@__kaatiieee) April 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.