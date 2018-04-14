Bluebonnets offer colorful backdrop along Texas roads

DENISON, Texas -- Bluebonnets are in full bloom around Texoma, and many are already out enjoying the wildflower.

The state flower of Texas brings a lot of tourism to this area. Bluebonnets were introduced to Texas in the 1930s by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Texoma is one of the last areas for the flower to bloom in the state due to its northern location.

We found this sunny April weekend proved popular for portrait-taking with bluebonnets as a rich background.