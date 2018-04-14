More than two dozen wildfires burning in Oklahoma, Texas - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

More than two dozen wildfires burning in Oklahoma, Texas

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Fueled by stout wind gusts, more than two dozen wildfires raged Saturday in Oklahoma and Texas -- including one blaze in western Oklahoma that's estimated to be nearly 40 miles (64 kilometers) at its widest point.

Oklahoma Forestry Services spokeswoman Michelle Finch-Walker says 14 wildfires have charred more than 572 square miles (1,500 square kilometers) in the state.

The largest is in Dewey County, where more than 375 square miles (970 square kilometers) have been charred. Hundreds of people have been evacuated.

There were at least a dozen wildfires in Texas, including a 12 square mile (31 square kilometer) fire in Wheeler County in the Panhandle.

Texas A&M Forest Service fire weather analyst Scott Breit says wind gusts of up to 55 mph (86 kph) fueled the fires Saturday.

