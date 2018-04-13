Southeastern Weathers the Storm, Picks up Conference Win

DURANT, Okla. - Southeastern weathered a three and a half hour rain and lighting delay to hold on to a 1-0 victory over Southern Nazarene in the series opener on Friday afternoon at the Southeastern Softball field.



Game two for Friday was canceled due to darkness with the final two games of the series set to pick up in a noon double-header on Saturday.



Kelsey Meeks tossed her second complete-game shutout of the season, scattering seven hits over 7.0 innings and striking out two, including the final batter of the game.



Destiny Riddle led the offense with three hits, while Symphoni Shomo added two hits.



Augusta Duty and Mykaela Wallace had one hit each.



Duty drove in the team's lone run.



Southeastern was the first team to break through on the scoreboard when a pinch-hitting Augusta Duty laid down a squeeze bunt to drive in Shomo in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 1-0.



SNU would twice get runners into scoring position after that, but the Savage Storm would escape each instance unscathed to preserve the 1-0 win.

