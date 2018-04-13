Sherman bids to become state cultural district

There could be a boom in public art if Sherman is designated as a Texas Cultural District. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Ruth Williamson has been an art lover all her life. Now she is transforming her former business into a Sherman art hub, adding to the city's downtown cultural scene.

"And we're expanding on that, and we're going to have art studios and the community arts going on right in here," she said.

This coincides with the City of Sherman's plan to make its downtown a state cultural district by applying in a competitive process to the State of Texas.

"That will become a catalyst for new ideas, new festivals, more people to come... for the excitement to build around what is truly authentic to Sherman," said Cary Wacker, the city's director of community development.

Other Texas cities -- including Denison and Fredericksburg -- are already state cultural districts, and if Sherman joins the list it could mean a lot more murals and sculptures as well as more festivals to come.

"And make it an attractive destination for people from outside of our community, as well as visibility for all our artists, all our writers, our poets, and people that want to participate in that," Williamson said.

It's a plan that will not only visually enhance Sherman, but will leave a cultural impact for years to come.

"It will make the downtown more visually exciting to have public art ... and I hope the community participates and supports us," Williamson said.

The city plans to submit its cultural districts program application in June; they're hoping to know if Sherman has been accepted sometime this fall.

