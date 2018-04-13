Governor's race tops Oklahoma candidate filings - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Governor's race tops Oklahoma candidate filings

By Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- A dozen candidates seeking the open Oklahoma governor's seat are among hundreds of hopefuls signing up to run for office during a tumultuous second week of frustrated teachers thronging the Capitol.

Friday is the last day of a three-day filing period for offices on the ballot in November. They include governor and other statewide elected positions, all five U.S. congressional seats, all state House seats and half of the state Senate seats. Local district attorneys and judges also are running for office.

State election officials say there is heightened interest this year in candidate filing that coincides with massive teacher protests over funding for public schools.

Seven Republicans, two Democrats and three Libertarians are seeking the state's top prize - the governor's seat.

