Ardmore campaigns for parks grant

The Ardmore Parks and Recreation department is campaigning for a $20,000 grant. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- The Ardmore Parks and Recreation Department is sliding into spring with high hopes of a new grant, and they're asking you to help them get it.

In honor of Earth Month, the National Recreation and Park Association has partnered with Disney to give a facelift to facilities in places like Ardmore, which has 13 parks.

"We try to offer a wide variety of things that meet everyone's needs," said Parks and Recreation director Teresa Irvin.

When the sun comes out, you can always expect to see people of all ages, out to enjoy it, but Irvin said some facilities could use a little sprucing up.

"We are always looking to do more with little," she said.

All month long, outdoor aficionados can log on to vote for Ardmore to be awarded a $20,000 Meet Me at the Park grant. Irvin said a write-in vote could put Ardmore on top.

"Please vote," she urged. "You can vote once a day -- Ardmore, Oklahoma -- it's easy. You have to sign in the first time, but you don't have to sign in every time."

One young park expert told KTEN that he'd like to see more slides and swing sets at the playground. Irvin said he just might get what he's hoping for.

"Always a possibility," she said. "Can't have enough swings and slides... he's right."

Click here to enter and vote. You can cast your ballot until April 30.