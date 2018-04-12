Durant sets election to fund road repairs

Durant voters will be asked to approve a bond measure to fund street repairs. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- If you've ever driven in Durant, you've probably hit a pothole or two. It's a nightmare for drivers and surrounding businesses, like Billy Sims Barbecue.

"Radio Road is really awful," said restaurant employee Garon McFarlin. "It's easily one of the worst roads -- easily, easily -- and it needs to be fixed, no doubt about it."

Last month, the city conducted a community survey. Almost 9 out of 10 who responded said they were dissatisfied with the state of Durant's roads.

"So that, to us, gave us a mandate," said City Manager Tim Rundel. "What we had to do is figure out a funding mechanism."

And that has emerged as a proposed $20 million bond resolution that would pay for four major road repair projects.

"The city has about 90 miles of streets, and what we are talking about doing is rehabbing about 30 miles of that, so one-third of streets in the city," said project engineer Brandon Wall. "Based on our assessment, that will get a majority of the problem streets."

The plan would target $14 million to fix the rough spots on:

West Main Street from Katy Avenue to North 21st Avenue

North Washington Avenue from West Main Street to West University Boulevard

Radio Road from West Main Street to Shamrock Lane

West University Boulevard from North 49th Avenue to University Place

West University Boulevard from Estelle Street to Westside Drive

And as a plus for homeowners, the remaining $6 million would go toward repairing pavement on up to 500 residential blocks.

"It's something that is a long time coming," Wall said. "I know the Council started working on this about 10 years ago, and it's finally something that's going to maybe come to fruition."

This proposed plan is funded by a temporary property tax of $97 per year. Durant voters will decide on the bond's fate in a June 26 election.

