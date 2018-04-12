LIVE: Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo testifies

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Mike Pompeo, the hard-charging CIA director picked to be the next secretary of state, will tell the Senate on Thursday that years of soft U.S. policy toward Russia are "now over." Drawing a sharp contrast with predecessor Rex Tillerson, Pompeo will vow to promote democracy and human rights while ending "demoralizing" vacancies at the State Department.

According to his prepared remarks, Pompeo will chastise Russia for acting "aggressively" and emphasize that the Trump administration considers Russia "a danger to our country." But he will also say that diplomatic efforts with Moscow, while challenging, "must continue." The Associated Press obtained excerpts of his remarks from a senior Trump administration official.

Click below to watch Secretary Pompeo's testimony: