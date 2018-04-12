Texas poised to ban products with CBD oil

SHERMAN, Texas – CBD oil could soon be disappearing from Texas shelves.

A Texas state agency is working on banning the sale of CBD oil and CBD oil-based products.

CBD oil is derived from hemp, but it contains only trace amounts of the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana.

At The Smoker’s Alternative in Sherman, owner John Stowe said many of his customers buy the oil to deal with ailments.

"The main thing people come in for is pain," he said. "That’s probably what we sell it for the most, but it’s for anxiety, seizures... just a number of things."

Stowe said that many of his customers don’t look like the typical crowd you’d see at a vape shop.

"We have vets, we have older people, and we have people who get it for their children for seizures," he said.

CBD oil and CBD oil-based products are under fire from the Texas Department of State Health Services. If the department passes a proposal they are considering, these products will be banned in Texas.

Advocates for CBD think the state is making a mistake.

"The worst thing, I think, is for the children that have seizures and all the people that have pain, and the vets," Stowe said. "We have vets that come up here and get it for their PTSD. That would just be a shame, you know, because it’s harmless. I don’t understand why anyone would try to take that away from anybody else."

The Texas Cannabis Industry Association refers to the state's proposal as “another blow to Texans that rely on natural remedies,” and said it would be “detrimental to thousands of Texans."

Stowe said CBD sales are booming. He also thinks CBD oil could be a safe way to fight a big problem.

“My doctor sends people here that have chronic pain, because we all know about the opioid crisis, and everybody’s getting hooked on that,” he said. “This is a natural, harmless alternative that has no side effects that I’ve ever seen. I use it myself, so I’m kind of freaking out, too, about it maybe not being around.”

However, there are common misconceptions out there about CBD and its effects.

“It’s nothing; it’s not psychoactive; it doesn’t change your head; it doesn’t make you high; and it doesn’t make you goofy. It just does what it needs to do,” Stowe said.

He said if these misconceptions are pushed aside, people can see how many individuals obtain relief from this product.

“We have a vet that comes in here who was really down, and his mom came in for him first because he was so bad off," Stowe said. "When he used it, he came in to thank me, and he started crying because he just went from in such pain and so down to feeling great and having normal days."

And Stowe hopes the state will realize that, too.

"I really think we need to emphasize to them that this is not harmful. It’s not harming anybody, and all it is doing is helping,” he said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is taking public comments until Monday; you can view the proposed rules below. The commissioner will then decide what to do next.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is seeking comment on a proposed inspection protocol for hemp and hemp by-products in food



