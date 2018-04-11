Oklahoma teacher walkout to match length of West Virginia

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma's two largest school districts will close for the ninth consecutive day because of a teacher strike, matching the length of a walkout in West Virginia earlier this year that started a rebellion of teachers in some Republican-led states.

Oklahoma City Public Schools, the state's largest district, and Tulsa Public Schools, said Wednesday that they will remain closed on Thursday. Smaller schools districts have said they will resume classes on Thursday.

Many Oklahoma school districts have canceled classes since April 2 when thousands of teachers traveled to the state Capitol demanding that lawmakers provide more tax dollars for classroom needs.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation last month granting teacher pay hikes of about $6,100 and providing tens of millions of new dollars for public schools.

Many Oklahomans wonder what it will take to strike a compromise. Some lawmakers said if their colleagues aren't willing to touch the capital gains bill -- which has yet to get off the floor in the House -- there's not much left.

But teachers continue to demand more.

"Right now there is such a distrust of the Legislature in the State of Oklahoma when it comes to funding public education, that they feel that they need to be here to stay the course... to make sure the kids get what they need to succeed for today, tomorrow and in their futures," said Oklahoma Education Association president Alicia Priest.

The OEA says it is a member-driven organization, and they're listening to their members.

KTEN contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.