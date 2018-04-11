Paul Ryan's Texoma connection

A 2015 photo of House Speaker Paul Ryan, his wife Janna, and their three children.

MADILL, Okla. -- House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday he will not run for re-election this November.

The powerful Wisconsin Republican said he'll be stepping down to spend more time with his family. He said he doesn't want his teenage kids to know him as a "weekend dad."

Ryan became speaker 15 years after he married a small town Texoma girl, Janna Little.

Her father and late mother were attorneys at the Little Law Firm in Madill.

"A small town can produce a big name like that; it's just an amazing feeling to me," said Madill resident Dean Taylor.

Ryan said he will finish out his term, but will not run for re-election, and will officially retire in January.

There's no word on whether the family will remain in Janesville, Wisconsin, after Ryan's term is over.

"I hope all the best to him," Madill resident Terrence Sutter said. "I can't fault him for wanting to see his kids grow up."

"Whatever his decision is, is what's best for him," Taylor added.

Janna Ryan was doing some shopping in downtown Janesville, Ryan's hometown, Wednesday soon after her husband discussed his decision at a Washington news conference.

She said she's looking forward to having more balance in the family's life. She said Ryan has given "his all" to a job that's more a lifestyle than a job.

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-District 2) said Ryan will remain his good friend and mentor.

His announcement today comes down to one thing: His family. Paul’s decision to put his family first and spend more time with his wife and children is one that I respect.

Mullin added that Ryan's service and dedication is "truly appreciated."

Those sentiments were echoed by Rep. Tom Cole (R-District 4).

He is not only the best Speaker I’ve had the opportunity to serve with, he’s also the finest person. Even Paul’s political opponents readily concede that he’s a person of absolute integrity, deep sincerity and of profound decency. He will be sorely missed as Speaker of the House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.