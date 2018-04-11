Bells voters to decide school bond issue

Science labs at Bells High School would get an upgrade if voters pass an $8 million bond issue. (KTEN)

BELLS, Texas -- The Bells Independent School District wants to upgrade their high school by asking voters to approve an $8 million bond issue.

The district is hoping to improve security, expand classrooms, and modernize the school's library and science labs.

"It is needed," said Bells High School Principal Josh Weger. "Our teachers will work hard no matter what, and our students will work hard no matter what, but we want to be on the cutting edge. We want our students to go to college, and to have had things in their hands, and experiences, and technology that better prepare them."

If taxpayers go along, a home valued at $100,000 would see a property tax increase of less than $25 a year.

The bond election is set for Saturday, May 5. Early voting will be available from April 23-27 at Bells City Hall; hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters can also cast ballots on April 30 and May 1 at the same location, with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.