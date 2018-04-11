Happy National Pet Day! - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Happy National Pet Day!

Posted: Updated:
By KTEN News

KTEN asked our viewers to share photos of their furry (and feathered) pals Tuesday for National Pet Day. 

Midday News anchor Danielle Kernkamp and meteorologist David Siple brought their dogs in for a shot at TV stardom... and we're now happy to let you take a look at some of the pets that light up the lives of our fellow Texomans.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.