Grand reopening at Ardmore Family YMCA

Grand reopening at Ardmore Family YMCA

Posted: Updated:
By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
ARDMORE, Okla. -- The all-new Ardmore Family YMCA held its grand opening on Tuesday morning.

Activities at the Y were moved moved to a temporary facility in October 2016 so the association's building -- which dates back to the 1960s -- could get a full remodel.

The Ardmore Family YMCA features a heated indoor swimming pool, two racquetball courts, two basketball gyms, an indoor run/walk track, and other facilities.

In honor of the official reopening, exercise classes will be free through Sunday, April 15.

