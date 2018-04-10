OBCA Releases All-State Rosters

The Oklahoma basketball Coaches Association released its All-State rosters on Tuesday. The athletes will compete on June 2nd at East Central University.
Class A Team:
Keegan Bohanan - Rattan
Toche Taylor - Rattan
Cayman Watkins - Stonewall
Class 2A Team:
Robert Briley - Wright City (Class 2A Player of the Year)
Trent Smith - Latta
Adam Jordan - Latta
Class 3A Team:
Stoney Lowe - Kingston
