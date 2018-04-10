OBCA Releases All-State Rosters - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

OBCA Releases All-State Rosters

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
The Oklahoma basketball Coaches Association released its All-State rosters on Tuesday. The athletes will compete on June 2nd at East Central University.

Class A Team:

Keegan Bohanan - Rattan

Toche Taylor - Rattan

Cayman Watkins - Stonewall

Class 2A Team:

Robert Briley - Wright City  (Class 2A Player of the Year)
Trent Smith - Latta
Adam Jordan - Latta

Class 3A Team:

Stoney Lowe - Kingston
 