OBCA Releases All-State Rosters

The Oklahoma basketball Coaches Association released its All-State rosters on Tuesday. The athletes will compete on June 2nd at East Central University.

Class A Team:

Keegan Bohanan - Rattan

Toche Taylor - Rattan

Cayman Watkins - Stonewall

Class 2A Team:

Robert Briley - Wright City (Class 2A Player of the Year)

Trent Smith - Latta

Adam Jordan - Latta

Class 3A Team:

Stoney Lowe - Kingston

