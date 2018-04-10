Oklahoma governor repeals hotel/motel tax

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin on Tuesday disappointed teachers by repealing a $5 tax on hotel and motel rooms that would have provided additional money for the state's beleaguered education system.

"The revenue package that funded the teacher pay raises would not have passed the Senate with the required super majority, or three-fourths support, had a bipartisan agreement not been struck to repeal the hotel/motel tax," Fallin said in a written statement explaining her decision.

The governor did sign two other bills Tuesday that are expected to add about $40 million to education funding: A measure to require third-party online retailers like Amazon to collect sales tax, and another to permit tribal casinos to establish traditional roulette and dice games.

Fallin said this additional revenue -- combined with a $2.9 billion education appropriation she signed last week -- will make a significant difference for Oklahoma's educators.

"This shows again that education is a priority with legislative leaders and me,” the governor said. "The single most important thing we can do to help Oklahomans have fulfilling and productive lives is improving the quality and outcomes of education."

Teachers continued their seven-day statewide walkout on Tuesday.