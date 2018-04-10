Gunshots lead police to Ardmore man

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Custer County teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her 15-year-old students has been charged with rape.More >>
Calera police said a child has died after being seriously injured in a Monday evening crash that also killed her father.More >>
Oklahoma teachers have joined a revolt that started in West Virginia and has spread to other Republican-led states including Kentucky and Arizona.More >>
The Y's 1960s-era building has been completely remodeled.More >>
John Kirk was arrested on Cottonwood Street late Friday night. Police had been called to the area twice after neighbors said they heard gunfire.More >>
Gov. Mary Fallin did sign two other bills Tuesday that are expected to add about $40 million to public education funding.More >>
Learn about Saturday's event at the Madill football field that benefits the American Cancer Society. Click here for more information.More >>
Patsy's Café has been a culinary fixture in this Lake Texoma community for more than three decades.More >>
Nearly 87 million Facebook account holders have had their data stolen by political research firm Cambridge Analytica.More >>
