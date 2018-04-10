Gunshots lead police to Ardmore man

ARDMORE, Okla. -- An Ardmore man was arrested after allegedly firing shots and then using a scanner radio to hide from police.

John Kirk was arrested on Cottonwood Street late Friday night. Police had been called to the area twice after neighbors said they heard gunfire.

The third time was the charm; one officer heard shots, which led him to Kirk's front door.

"They located in plain view a firearm and a scanner that was programmed to our frequency, which gives you an idea about how he was keeping ahead of us and running back in the house," police spokesman Keith Ingle said.

Police said it took four hours and a crew of officers to finally track down and arrest Kirk. Investigators said it appeared that he had been firing into the ground.

"We wasted a lot of effort," Ingle said. "There was no damage, luckily, or nobody was hurt, but still a lot of taxpayers' money was wasted for several hours."

The suspect told police he was shooting because he was angry about illegal activity in his neighborhood.

"He had been drinking, according to his own statement, and he was upset with some possible drug dealers in the area or in his neighborhood," Ingle said.

Kirk, 46, was booked on multiple charges including reckless conduct with a firearm, unlawful use of a police radio, and obstructing an officer. He was freed on $1,500 bond on Tuesday.