WATCH LIVE: Facebook chief faces Congress

WASHINGTON -- Facebook CEO Jeff Zuckerberg is appearing before a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday afternoon to discuss widely-publicized problems about how the social media giant uses and shares personal information.

Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, gathered personal information from 87 million Facebook users to try to influence elections. Zuckerberg is expected to offer a public apology, and he will be grilled about what the company is doing to safeguard the information of its users.

