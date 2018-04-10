WATCH LIVE: Facebook chief faces Congress - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

WATCH LIVE: Facebook chief faces Congress

Posted: Updated:
By KTEN News
Facebook CEO quenches his thirst before answering questions at Tuesday's congressional hearing. (NBC News) Facebook CEO quenches his thirst before answering questions at Tuesday's congressional hearing. (NBC News)

WASHINGTON -- Facebook CEO Jeff Zuckerberg is appearing before a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday afternoon to discuss widely-publicized problems about how the social media giant uses and shares personal information.

Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, gathered personal information from 87 million Facebook users to try to influence elections. Zuckerberg is expected to offer a public apology, and he will be grilled about what the company is doing to safeguard the information of its users.

Having problems with this feed? Click here

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.