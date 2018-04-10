No end in sight to Oklahoma teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Classes remain canceled in Oklahoma's biggest school districts Tuesday as teachers walked out for a seventh day.

Public schools in Ada, Byng and Sulphur were among the smaller districts in Texoma that shut their doors to students on Tuesday. Sulphur schools will remain closed until at least Thursday.

Leaders of Oklahoma's largest teacher's union have demanded a repeal of a capital gains tax exemption and for the governor to veto a repeal of a proposed lodging tax as they push for more education funding in massive demonstrations at the state Capitol.

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin approved teacher pay raises of about $6,100, but many educators say their classrooms need more money.

Oklahoma teachers have joined a revolt that started in West Virginia and has spread to other Republican-led states including Kentucky and Arizona.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister on Monday extended the time period for students to take standardized tests in hopes of preventing the loss of federal money.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol offered its thanks to the thousands of teachers who have been gathering at the State Capitol. By some accounts, Monday's crowd was the biggest yet.

"Teachers, we cannot say enough about how easy you have made this process during the Teacher Demonstration," the OHP said in a Twitter post. "Without you, our jobs and duties here would not have been so seamless."

And teachers responded in kind.

Just a little thank you card this morning at the Capital from a teacher. pic.twitter.com/ZS1SjTvUDp — OHP-DPS Public Affairs (@OHPDPS) April 10, 2018

KTEN.com contributed to this report.

