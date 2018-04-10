Father, daughter killed in Calera collision - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Father, daughter killed in Calera collision


One person died and another was critically injured when their car was broadsided by an 18-wheeler on Highway 69/75 in Calera. (KTEN) One person died and another was critically injured when their car was broadsided by an 18-wheeler on Highway 69/75 in Calera. (KTEN)

CALERA, Okla. -- Calera police said a child has died after being seriously injured in a Monday evening crash that also killed her father.

According to investigators, A silver Hyundai sedan driven by 67-year-old Randy Jeffries pulled out in front of a Texhoma Limestone rock-hauler on U.S. 69/75 shortly before 6 p.m.

The truck hit the car on the driver's side. Jeffries was pronounced dead at the scene. Calera police Chief Don Hyde Jr. said nine-year-old Jocelyn Jeffries died later of her injures.

Hyde said Jocelyn was a student at Calera Elementary School.

The driver of the truck, identified as Alan Price, was treated for minor injures.

