Posted:
By Kendall Pope, KTEN News
POTTSBORO, TX-- If you love down home cooking, you’re going to love Patsy's Café. 34 years ago, Patsy Clements husband and their son built her this café from the ground up. Since the opening, Patsy has welcomed a number of people inside and has made great friendships throughout the years. Her café has provided her community a place to go to during their work breaks, and everyone that stops by a great meal with great service.

Every morning Patsy and her staff make a fresh buffet of food. Every day is something different. The only food item that stays the same is her famous chicken fried steak. To keep everyone updated on the constant changes, Patsy keeps an updated menu for the day on the café’s Facebook page. There you will also find the breakfast menu which is served every day.

They also have cakes and pies that are baked fresh daily. It’s a long list of flavors they have and if you want a slice it’s just $1.95. Another thing about the buffet is it’s only 6$. And if you are really hungry you can choose the all you can eat option for just $2 dollars more.

If you’re wanting to check out Patsy’s Café feel free to stop by. It’s located at 80841 TX-289 in Pottsboro, and the hours of operation are 6am-2pm on the weekdays. They are closed on the weekend.

