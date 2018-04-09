Coalgate lockdown follows online threats

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Nearly 87 million Facebook account holders have had their data stolen by political research firm Cambridge Analytica.More >>
Nearly 87 million Facebook account holders have had their data stolen by political research firm Cambridge Analytica.More >>
Since construction started on the U.S. 75 widening project, there have been countless wrecks, including four fatal accidents.More >>
Since construction started on the U.S. 75 widening project, there have been countless wrecks, including four fatal accidents.More >>
Educators say they won't relent until lawmakers further increase funding for the state's public schools.More >>
Educators say they won't relent until lawmakers further increase funding for the state's public schools.More >>
Kenneth Dufour allegedly made threats on Facebook to go on a killing spree if he didn't get his daughter back after a court ruling in a custody case.More >>
Kenneth Dufour allegedly made threats on Facebook to go on a killing spree if he didn't get his daughter back after a court ruling in a custody case.More >>
Two officers shared a night of fun with the daughters of a colleague who died after a long battle with colon cancer.More >>
Two officers shared a night of fun with the daughters of a colleague who died after a long battle with colon cancer.More >>
Ruiz Foods gave Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center teacher Staci Gruin $834 to fund the Osmo Hands-on Learning project.More >>
Ruiz Foods gave Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center teacher Staci Gruin $834 to fund the Osmo Hands-on Learning project.More >>
If you ask U.S. Army Sgt. Gary Beikirch (ret.) about the Medal of Honor he wore in Gainesville's annual parade, he'll say it's not truly his.More >>
If you ask U.S. Army Sgt. Gary Beikirch (ret.) about the Medal of Honor he wore in Gainesville's annual parade, he'll say it's not truly his.More >>
"Never in a million years did we imagine someone would want to donate their medal to Gainesville," said host city program president Tommy Moore.More >>
"Never in a million years did we imagine someone would want to donate their medal to Gainesville," said host city program president Tommy Moore.More >>
"I see this big blank space and I want to cover it up with stuff," said artist Robert Rawls.More >>
"I see this big blank space and I want to cover it up with stuff," said artist Robert Rawls.More >>