Coalgate lockdown follows online threats

COALGATE, Okla. -- The Coal County Courthouse and public schools in Coalgate were put on lockdown Monday morning after what police received what they are calling terroristic threats.

Kenneth Dufour allegedly made threats on Facebook to go on a killing spree if he didn't get his daughter back after a court ruling in a custody case.

The lockdown extended from 8:30 a.m. until shortly after noon when Dufour was arrested.