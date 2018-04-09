Day 6 of Oklahoma teacher walkout

The plaza in front of Oklahoma's Capitol is filled with demonstrators on Monday morning. (KFOR)

Oklahoma teachers march toward the State Capitol on Monday, the second week of their walkout. (KFOR)

The teacher walkout in Oklahoma entered its second week on Monday, leaving many school districts closed and others struggling to educate grade school students.

Educators from across the state continue their siege on the State Capitol, demanding an increase in government funding for education and a bigger pay raise.

The president of the Oklahoma Education Association said before the walkout can end, lawmakers must pass a bill ending the state's capital gains tax deduction, and the governor must veto the repeal of a hotel-motel tax bill.

The teachers were joined Monday by more than 100 women attorneys who said while they're not taking a political stance, they want to help both sides come up with solutions that consider everyone's best interest.

The lawyers said would dress in all black to show solidarity with teachers.