Southeastern Baseball Gets Shutout Win

DURANT, OK – Southeastern pitchers combined on a shutout to help lift the Savage Storm to a 6-0 victory in the series opener over Arkansas Tech on Sunday afternoon at the Ballpark in Durant.



The win lifts the Savage Storm to 16-19 overall and 11-11 in Great American Conference play with the final two games in the series slated for a noon double header on Monday.



Cody Nitson got the start and led the pitching charge to pick up the win after tossing 7.0 innings and scattering seven hits, none for extra bases, while striking out four.



Jake Patterson allowed two hits and struck out one in an inning of relief before Hayden Grimes came on in the ninth to finish the contest and strikeout two in an inning of work.



Brett Akins led the offense with three hits and three RBI on the contest, while Austin Ferguson added a pair of hits.



Easton Elliott and Jett Swigart each added an RBI as well.



SE would take the lead first in the bottom of the first inning, opening up scoring on an RBI single by Akins to plate Bryce Deatherage, followed by Spinney coming home on an Elliott fielder's choice to open up a 2-0 lead.



Akins added a solo homer in the third, with Swigart following suit in the fourth with a leadoff solo shot for a 4-0 lead.



Ferguson scored on an error in the fifth inning, and Akins finished off the scoring with an RBI single in the sixth to plate Deatherage to make the score 6-0 which would hold to be the final.