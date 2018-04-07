Gainesville honored to host Marine's Medal of Honor

U.S. Marines Master Sgt. Rick Pittman received the Medal of Honor for his valor during the Vietnam War.

GAINESVILLE, Texas -- The Pittman family reunited in Gainesville Friday night to honor Medal of Honor recipient Rick Pittman, a U.S. Marines master sergeant who died last year at the age of 71.

His family and the City of Gainesville are keeping his memory -- and the memory of his heroic actions -- alive.

Gainesville holds a special place in the hearts of recipients of the highest military honor; it's the only Medal of Honor host city. Now that distinction will become even more important as the city will be home to Pittman's award.

"Never in a million years did we imagine someone would want to donate their medal to Gainesville, Texas, for us to care for for the rest of time," said host city program president Tommy Moore.

Master Sgt. Pittman earned the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War.